Feb 08 09:37 GMT

Trade Idea : USD/JPY - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 08 17 08:16 GMT
USD/JPY - 112.32


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 112.29

Kijun-Sen level                  : 112.18

Ichimoku cloud top             : 112.54

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 111.98


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has rebounded again after holding above 112.00 level, retaining our view that further consolidation above this week’s low at 111.59 would be seen and test of resistance at 112.58 cannot be ruled out, above there would bring retracement of recent decline to 112.75-80 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 113.95-111.59), however, reckon upside would be limited to 113.05 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 113.95-111.59) and price should falter below resistance at 113.49.

On the downside, below 112.00 would bring test of 111.81 support but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 111.59 has ended and bring retest of this level, once this support is penetrated, this would extend recent decline to 111.25-30 but loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 111.00, risk from there remains for a rebound to take place later. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

