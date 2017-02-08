<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 112.32





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 112.29



Kijun-Sen level : 112.18



Ichimoku cloud top : 112.54



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 111.98





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has rebounded again after holding above 112.00 level, retaining our view that further consolidation above this week’s low at 111.59 would be seen and test of resistance at 112.58 cannot be ruled out, above there would bring retracement of recent decline to 112.75-80 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 113.95-111.59), however, reckon upside would be limited to 113.05 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 113.95-111.59) and price should falter below resistance at 113.49.



On the downside, below 112.00 would bring test of 111.81 support but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 111.59 has ended and bring retest of this level, once this support is penetrated, this would extend recent decline to 111.25-30 but loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 111.00, risk from there remains for a rebound to take place later. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.