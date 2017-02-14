<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.47





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.51



Kijun-Sen level : 113.66



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.66



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.13





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback retreated after faltering below yesterday’s high of 114.17, retaining our view that consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 113.15 support cannot be ruled out, however, break there is needed to signal top has been formed there, bring further weakness to previous support at 112.86 but reckon downside would be limited to 112.58 (previous resistance turned support), bring rebound later.



On the upside, above 113.80-85 would suggest the pullback from 114.17 has ended, bring retest of this level but break there is needed to confirm recent upmove has resumed and extend further subsequent gain to 114.30, then 114.50-60 which is likely to hold on first testing. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.