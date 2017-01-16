ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : USD/JPY - Target met and stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 16 17 07:57 GMT
USD/JPY - 113.99


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 114.05

Kijun-Sen level                  : 114.54

Ichimoku cloud top             : 115.32

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 114.67


Original strategy  :

Sold at 115.30, met target at 113.90

Position :  - Short at 115.30

Target :  -

Stop : - 113.90


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The greenback did meet renewed selling interest at 115.45 on Friday (we recommended in our previous update to sell at 115.30 and a short position was entered there) and has fallen again in line with our bearish expectation, adding credence to our downside bias and indicated downside target at 113.90 was met (with 140 points profit), this anticipated resumption of recent decline suggests weakness to 113.50 would be seen, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below previous support at 113.13, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.

As we have taken profit on our short position entered at 115.30, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 114.54) would bring recovery to 114.90-00 but price should falter well below said Friday's high at 115.45.
 

