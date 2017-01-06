|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Action Forex
Jan 06 17 11:39 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0593
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.0525, Target: 1.0625, Stop: 1.0490
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.0525, Target: 1.0625, Stop: 1.0490
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Yesterday's rally after finding renewed buying interest at 1.0482 suggests low has indeed been formed at 1.0340 and mild upside bias remains for the rise from there to extend further gain to 1.0625-30, however, break of last week's high at 1.0654 is needed to retain bullishness and confirm recent selloff has ended at 1.0340, bring subsequent headway towards 1.0690-00.
In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on subsequent pullback as the upper Kumo (now at 1.0517) should limit downside. Below said support at 1.0482 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, risk weakness to 1.0450-55 support first.
