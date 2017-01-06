ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Buy at 1.0525 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 06 17 11:39 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0593


Original strategy  :

Buy at 1.0525, Target: 1.0625, Stop: 1.0490

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0525, Target: 1.0625, Stop: 1.0490

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Yesterday's rally after finding renewed buying interest at 1.0482 suggests low has indeed been formed at 1.0340 and mild upside bias remains for the rise from there to extend further gain to 1.0625-30, however, break of last week's high at 1.0654 is needed to retain bullishness and confirm recent selloff has ended at 1.0340, bring subsequent headway towards 1.0690-00.

In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on subsequent pullback as the upper Kumo (now at 1.0517) should limit downside. Below said support at 1.0482 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, risk weakness to 1.0450-55 support first.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

