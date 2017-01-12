|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 12 17 13:58 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0655
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.0575, Target: 1.0675, Stop: 1.0540
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.0575, Target: 1.0675, Stop: 1.0540
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the single currency slipped at 1.0454 yesterday, euro found decent demand there and has staged a much stronger than expected rebound since, the breach of resistance at 1.0627 signals the rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress for retracement of early downtrend, hence upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.0670 (previous resistance), break there would extend headway towards 1.0705-10 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340), however, reckon 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) would hold from here, bring retreat later.
In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on pullback as the Ichimoku cloud (now at 1.0565-69) should limit downside and bring another rise. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0552) would defer and risk deeper retreat to 1.0500-10 but price should stay well above said yesterday’s low at 1.0454, bring another upmove later.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT