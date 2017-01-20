<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0635





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0625, Target: 1.0725, Stop: 1.0590



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.0600, Target: 1.0715, Stop: 1.0565



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency dropped briefly to 1.0589 yesterday, the subsequent rebound after holding above previous support at 1.0579 together with the breach of previous resistance at 1.0677 suggest the pullback from 1.0719 has possibly ended at 1.0589 and consolidation with upside bias is seen for gain to 1.0700-05 but break of said resistance at 1.0719 is needed to confirm the rise from 1.0340 low has resumed for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) and then towards 1.0770 but price should falter below 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579).



In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on pullback as 1.0600-05 should limit downside. Only break of support area at 1.0579-89 would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0719, bring further fall to 1.0555 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0454-1.0719).