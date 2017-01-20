<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0647





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0600, Target: 1.0715, Stop: 1.0565



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0694, suggesting further consolidation would be seen and weakness to 1.0620-25 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon downside would be limited to 1.0600-05 and 1.0587-89 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0454-1.0719 and yesterday's low) should hold, bring another rise later, above said resistance would add credence to our view that pullback from 1.0719 has ended at 1.0589, bring retest of said resistance at 1.0719. Once this level is penetrated, this would confirm the rise from 1.0340 low has resumed for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) and then towards 1.0770 but price should falter below 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579).



In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on pullback as 1.0600-05 should limit downside. Only break of support area at 1.0579-89 would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0719, bring further fall to 1.0555 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0454-1.0719).