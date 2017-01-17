ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Buy at 1.0640 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Jan 17 17 13:38 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0678


Original strategy  :

Buy at 1.0650, Target: 1.0750, Stop: 1.0615

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0640, Target: 1.0740, Stop: 1.0605

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency found renewed buying interest at 1.0579 and has surged above indicated previous resistance at 1.0685, adding credence to our bullish view that recent rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) and then towards 1.0770 but price should falter below 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579), bring retreat later.

In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on minor pullback as 1.0640-50 should limit downside and bring another rise. Below 1.0615-20 would defer and suggest top is possibly formed, bring correction of recent rise to 1.0590-95 first.
 

