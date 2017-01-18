<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0688





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0640, Target: 1.0740, Stop: 1.0605



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency found has eased after rising to 1.0719 yesterday, suggesting minor consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 1.0660-70 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon minor support at 1.0640 would limit downside and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0719 would add credence to our bullish view that recent rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) and then towards 1.0770 but price should falter below 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579), bring retreat later.



In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on minor pullback as 1.0640-50 should limit downside and bring another rise. Below 1.0615-20 would defer and suggest top is possibly formed, bring correction of recent rise to 1.0590-95 first.