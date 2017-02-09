<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0695





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0655, Target: 1.0755, Stop: 1.0620



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although euro retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0714, as long as yesterday’s low at 1.0640 holds, further consolidation would be seen with mild upside bias for another rebound, above said resistance at 1.0714 would add credence to our view that low is formed, bring retracement of recent decline to resistance at 1.0755 but break there is needed to signal the fall from 1.0829 has ended, then gain to 1.0770-80 would follow but resistance at 1.0799 should hold from here.



In view of this, we are looking to turn long on dips. as 1.0655-60 should limit downside and bring another rebound later. Below said support at 1.0640 would signal the fall from 1.0829 is still in progress for test of previous support at 1.0620 first.