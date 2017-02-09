|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 09 17 13:27 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0695
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.0655, Target: 1.0755, Stop: 1.0620
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.0655, Target: 1.0755, Stop: 1.0620
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although euro retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0714, as long as yesterday’s low at 1.0640 holds, further consolidation would be seen with mild upside bias for another rebound, above said resistance at 1.0714 would add credence to our view that low is formed, bring retracement of recent decline to resistance at 1.0755 but break there is needed to signal the fall from 1.0829 has ended, then gain to 1.0770-80 would follow but resistance at 1.0799 should hold from here.
In view of this, we are looking to turn long on dips. as 1.0655-60 should limit downside and bring another rebound later. Below said support at 1.0640 would signal the fall from 1.0829 is still in progress for test of previous support at 1.0620 first.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT