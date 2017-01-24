<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0745





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0700, Target: 1.0800, Stop: 1.0665



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The single currency has maintained a firm undertone after breaking previous resistance at 1.0719, adding credence to our bullish view that recent rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579), however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0825-30 and price should falter below 1.0850-55 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0719 measuring from 1.0589).



In view of this, we are still looking to buy euro on pullback as 1.0700 should limit downside. Below the lower Kumo (now at 1.0672) would defer and risk correction to 1.0650 but price should stay above said support at 1.0625, bring another rally later.