Buy at 1.0705, Target: 1.0805, Stop: 1.0680



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency dropped quite sharply to 1.0620, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 1.0625 and the subsequent strong rebound above indicated resistance at 1.0740 suggest the pullback from last week's high of 1.0775 has ended at 1.0620, hence consolidation with upside bias is seen for gain to 1.0770-75, however, break there is needed to confirm recent erratic rise has resumed and extend gain to 1.0800-10, then towards 1.0830-35.



In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on pullback as 1.0700-05 should limit downside. Below 1.0680-85 would suggest an intra-day top is formed and prolong choppy trading, risk weakness to 1.0650 first but said support at 1.0620 should remain intact.