Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Buy at 1.0705 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 31 17 13:28 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0747

 

New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0705, Target: 1.0805, Stop: 1.0680

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the single currency dropped quite sharply to 1.0620, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 1.0625 and the subsequent strong rebound above indicated resistance at 1.0740 suggest the pullback from last week's high of 1.0775 has ended at 1.0620, hence consolidation with upside bias is seen for gain to 1.0770-75, however, break there is needed to confirm recent erratic rise has resumed and extend gain to 1.0800-10, then towards 1.0830-35.

In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on pullback as 1.0700-05 should limit downside. Below 1.0680-85 would suggest an intra-day top is formed and prolong choppy trading, risk weakness to 1.0650 first but said support at 1.0620 should remain intact.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

