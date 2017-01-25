ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Buy at 1.0740 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 25 17 09:58 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0754

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0728

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0746

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0749

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0699


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0710

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The single currency found good support at 1.0711 and has staged a strong rebound, suggesting an intra-day low is formed and consolidation with upside bias is seen, however, break of yesterday's high at 1.0775 is needed to confirm recent rise from 1.0340 low has resumed for further gain to 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579) but reckon upside would be limited to 1.0825-30 and price should falter below 1.0850-55 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0719 measuring from 1.0589).

In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on dips. Below said support at 1.0711 would abort and suggest a temporary top is formed instead, risk correction of recent rise to 1.0680-85 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0589-1.0775) and then 1.0660 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) but reckon support at 1.0625 would remain intact and bring another rise later.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

