New strategy :



Buy at market level, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0710



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency fell briefly to 1.0712, as euro found good support there and has staged a strong rebound, suggesting an intra-day low is formed and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.0780 and 1.0800-10 but break of resistance at 1.0829 is needed to confirm upmove has resumed and extend gain to 1.0850 and then 1.0880-85 but reckon 1.0910-15 would hold from here.



In view of this, we would buy euro here and take profit on such rise. Below said support at 1.0712 would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0829 yesterday, risk further weakness to 1.0700 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0620-1.0829), then test of previous support at 1.0684 but downside should be limited to 1.0650.