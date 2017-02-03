ActionForex.com
Feb 03 14:00 GMT

Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Buy here Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 03 17 13:37 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0733


New strategy  :

Buy at market level, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0710

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the single currency fell briefly to 1.0712, as euro found good support there and has staged a strong rebound, suggesting an intra-day low is formed and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.0780 and 1.0800-10 but break of resistance at 1.0829 is needed to confirm upmove has resumed and extend gain to 1.0850 and then 1.0880-85 but reckon 1.0910-15 would hold from here.

In view of this, we would buy euro here and take profit on such rise. Below said support at 1.0712 would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0829 yesterday, risk further weakness to 1.0700 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0620-1.0829), then test of previous support at 1.0684 but downside should be limited to 1.0650.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

