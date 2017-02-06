|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 06 17 09:40 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0750
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.0733, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0745
Position : - Long at 1.0733
Target : - 1.0840
Stop : - 1.0745
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 1.0733, Target: 1.0850, Stop: 1.0745
Position : - Long at 1.0733
Target : - 1.0840
Stop : - 1.0745
The single currency continued meeting resistance just below 1.0800 level and has retreated today, suggesting caution on our long position entered at 1.0733 and 1.0745-50 needs to hold to retain prospect of another rebound, above 1.0800 would signal the pullback from 1.0829 (last week’s high) has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would confirm upmove has resumed and extend gain to 1.0850 and then 1.0880-85 but reckon 1.0910-15 would hold from here.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0733 and one should take profit on such rise. Only below indicated support at 1.0712 would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0829 last week, risk further weakness to 1.0700 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0620-1.0829), then test of previous support at 1.0684 but downside should be limited to 1.0650.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT