Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0733, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0745



New strategy :



Hold long entered at 1.0733, Target: 1.0850, Stop: 1.0745



The single currency continued meeting resistance just below 1.0800 level and has retreated today, suggesting caution on our long position entered at 1.0733 and 1.0745-50 needs to hold to retain prospect of another rebound, above 1.0800 would signal the pullback from 1.0829 (last week’s high) has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would confirm upmove has resumed and extend gain to 1.0850 and then 1.0880-85 but reckon 1.0910-15 would hold from here.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0733 and one should take profit on such rise. Only below indicated support at 1.0712 would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0829 last week, risk further weakness to 1.0700 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0620-1.0829), then test of previous support at 1.0684 but downside should be limited to 1.0650.