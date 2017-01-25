|
Jan 25 17 13:37 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0738
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0710
Position : - Long at 1.0740
Target : - 1.0840
Stop : - 1.0710
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0710
Position : - Long at 1.0740
Target : - 1.0840
Stop : - 1.0710
The single currency found good support at 1.0711 and has staged a strong rebound, suggesting an intra-day low is formed and consolidation with upside bias is seen, however, break of yesterday's high at 1.0775 is needed to confirm recent rise from 1.0340 low has resumed for further gain to 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579) but reckon upside would be limited to 1.0825-30 and price should falter below 1.0850-55 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0719 measuring from 1.0589).
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0740. Below said support at 1.0711 would abort and suggest a temporary top is formed instead, risk correction of recent rise to 1.0680-85 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0589-1.0775) and then 1.0660 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) but reckon support at 1.0625 would remain intact and bring another rise later.
