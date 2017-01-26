ActionForex.com
Jan 26 10:45 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Hold long entered at 1.0740 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 26 17 10:12 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0727


Original strategy  :

Bought at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0710

Position : - Long at 1.0740

Target :  - 1.0840

Stop : - 1.0710


New strategy  :

Hold long entered at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0710

Position : - Long at 1.0740

Target :  - 1.0840

Stop : - 1.0710


Euro's near term sideways trading is likely to continue and as long as minor support at 1.0711 holds, mild upside bias remains for another rise to resistance at 1.0775 but break there is needed to confirm recent rise from 1.0340 low has resumed for further gain to 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579), however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0825-30 and price should falter below 1.0850-55 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0719 measuring from 1.0589).

In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0740. Below said support at 1.0711 would abort and suggest a temporary top is formed instead, risk correction of recent rise to 1.0680-85 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0589-1.0775) and then 1.0660 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) but reckon support at 1.0625 would remain intact and bring another rise later.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.