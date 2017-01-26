|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 26 17 10:12 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0727
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0710
Position : - Long at 1.0740
Target : - 1.0840
Stop : - 1.0710
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0710
Position : - Long at 1.0740
Target : - 1.0840
Stop : - 1.0710
Euro's near term sideways trading is likely to continue and as long as minor support at 1.0711 holds, mild upside bias remains for another rise to resistance at 1.0775 but break there is needed to confirm recent rise from 1.0340 low has resumed for further gain to 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579), however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0825-30 and price should falter below 1.0850-55 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0719 measuring from 1.0589).
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0740. Below said support at 1.0711 would abort and suggest a temporary top is formed instead, risk correction of recent rise to 1.0680-85 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0589-1.0775) and then 1.0660 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) but reckon support at 1.0625 would remain intact and bring another rise later.
