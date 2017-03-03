<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0565





Original strategy :



New strategy :



Hold short entered at 1.0570, Target: 1.0470, Stop: 1.0605



Position : - Short at 1.0570



Target : - 1.0470



Stop : - 1.0605





As the single currency has recovered after holding above indicated support at 1.0493 (last week’s low), retaining our view that minor consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.0546 (minor resistance) is likely, however, resistance at 1.0572 should cap upside and bring another decline later, a break of said support at 1.0493 would confirm early decline from 1.0829 has resumed for further selloff to 1.0470 and then towards previous support at 1.0454.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0570. Only break of resistance at 1.0631 would abort and signal temporary low has been formed instead, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0660-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0493) but price should falter below resistance at 1.0680.