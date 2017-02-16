|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 16 17 13:34 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0650
Original strategy :
Sold at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0690
Position : - Short at 1.0655
Target : - 1.0555
Stop : - 1.0690
New strategy :
Hold short entered at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0690
Position : - Short at 1.0655
Target : - 1.0555
Stop : - 1.0690
Although the single currency has risen again after staging a strong rebound from 1.0521 and marginal gain to resistance at 1.0658 cannot be ruled out, near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond there and reckon 1.0675 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521) would hold, bring retreat later, below 1.0600 would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0589), break there would signal an intra-day top is formed, bring further fall to 1.0540-50 but price should stay above said support at 1.0521, then euro may staged another rebound later.
In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0655. Above 1.0675 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521) would signal recent decline has ended and risk a stronger rebound to 1.0710-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT