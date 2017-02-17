<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0650





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0690



New strategy :



Hold short entered at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0690



Although the single currency has maintained a firm undertone after staging a strong rebound from 1.0521 and marginal gain from here cannot be ruled out, as long as 1.0680 holds, mild downside bias remains for another retreat, below 1.0600 would signal top is formed, bring further fall to 1.0540-50 but price should stay above said support at 1.0521, then euro may staged another rebound later.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0655. Above 1.0680 would signal recent decline has ended instead and risk a stronger rebound to 1.0710-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521).