<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0620





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0655



Position : - Short at 1.0655



Target : - 1.0555



Stop : - 1.0655





New strategy :



Hold short entered at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0655



Position : - Short at 1.0655



Target : - 1.0555



Stop : - 1.0655





Although the single currency staged a strong rebound last week, the subsequent retreat from 1.0680 suggests top is possibly formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias remains for weakness to 1.0600, below would add credence to this view and extend further fall to 1.0540-50 but price should stay above said support at 1.0521, then euro may stage another rebound later.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0655. Only above 1.0680 would signal recent decline has ended instead and risk a stronger rebound to 1.0710-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521).