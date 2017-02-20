ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Hold short entered at 1.0655 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 20 17 13:23 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0617


Original strategy  :

Sold at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0655

Position : - Short at 1.0655

Target :  - 1.0555

Stop : - 1.0655


New strategy  :

Hold short entered at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0655

Position : - Short at 1.0655

Target :  - 1.0555

Stop : - 1.0655


Although the single currency staged a strong rebound last week, the subsequent retreat from 1.0680 suggests top is possibly formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias remains for weakness to 1.0600, below would add credence to this view and extend further fall to 1.0540-50 but price should stay above said support at 1.0521, then euro may stage another rebound later.

In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0655. Only above 1.0680 would signal recent decline has ended instead and risk a stronger rebound to 1.0710-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521).
 

