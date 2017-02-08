ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Hold short entered at 1.0700 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 08 17 10:14 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0654


Original strategy  :

Sold at 1.0700, Target: 1.0600, Stop: 1.0695

Position : - Short at 1.0700

Target :  - 1.0600

Stop : - 1.0695


New strategy  :

Hold short entered at 1.0700, Target: 1.0600, Stop: 1.0695

Position : - Short at 1.0700

Target :  - 1.0600

Stop : - 1.0695


The single currency did meet renewed selling interest at 1.0706 and has fallen again, reinforcing our bearishness for recent decline from 1.0829 top (last week’s high) to extend further weakness to 1.0620 support, however, break there is needed to retain downside bias and bring further subsequent fall to 1.0590-00 but oversold condition should limit downside to 1.0550-60, bring rebound later.

In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0700. Only above resistance at 1.0706 would abort and suggest low is possibly formed, risk rebound to 1.0735-40 but break of resistance at 1.0755 is needed to provide confirmation.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

