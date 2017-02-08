<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0668





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.0700, Target: 1.0600, Stop: 1.0695



Position : - Short at 1.0700



Target : - 1.0600



Stop : - 1.0695





New strategy :



Hold short entered at 1.0700, Target: 1.0600, Stop: 1.0695



Position : - Short at 1.0700



Target : - 1.0600



Stop : - 1.0695





The single currency did meet renewed selling interest at 1.0706 and has fallen again, reinforcing our bearishness for recent decline from 1.0829 top (last week’s high) to extend further weakness to 1.0620 support, however, break there is needed to retain downside bias and bring further subsequent fall to 1.0590-00 but oversold condition should limit downside to 1.0550-60, bring rebound later.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0700. Only above resistance at 1.0706 would abort and suggest low is possibly formed, risk rebound to 1.0735-40 but break of resistance at 1.0755 is needed to provide confirmation.