Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0435, Target: 1.0330, Stop: 1.0470



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The single currency has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 1.0490 earlier today, suggesting the selloff from last week's high at 1.0654 is still in progress and may extend further weakness to previous support at 1.0372, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and signal early downtrend has resumed for retest of 1.0352 low, then towards 1.0300-10 later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell euro on recovery as the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0436) should limit upside and bring another decline. A break above previous support at 1.0450 would defer and risk a stronger rebound towards intra-day high at 1.0490 which is likely to cap euro's upside.