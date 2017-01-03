ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Sell at 1.0435 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 03 17 13:59 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0388


Original strategy  :

Sell at 1.0435, Target: 1.0330, Stop: 1.0470

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0435, Target: 1.0330, Stop: 1.0470

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The single currency has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 1.0490 earlier today, suggesting the selloff from last week's high at 1.0654 is still in progress and may extend further weakness to previous support at 1.0372, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and signal early downtrend has resumed for retest of 1.0352 low, then towards 1.0300-10 later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell euro on recovery as the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0436) should limit upside and bring another decline. A break above previous support at 1.0450 would defer and risk a stronger rebound towards intra-day high at 1.0490 which is likely to cap euro's upside.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

