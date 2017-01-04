<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0441





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0470, Target: 1.0360, Stop: 1.0505



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has rebounded after falling to 1.0340 yesterday, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to previous support at 1.0445-50 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0465-70 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0592-1.0340) and resistance at 1.0490 should remain intact, bring another decline, below 1.0390 support would signal the rebound from 1.0340 has ended, bring weakness to 1.0360, then retest of this yesterday's low.



In view of this, would be prudent to sell euro on further subsequent recovery as 1.0465-70 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0592-1.0340) should limit upside. Above yesterday's high at 1.0490 would abort and signal a temporary low has been formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0530-40.



