ActionForex.com
Jan 11 10:57 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Sell at 1.0555 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 11 17 10:13 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0528


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0555, Target: 1.0455, Stop: 1.0585

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite yesterday’s brief rise to 1.0627, lack of follow through buying on break of previous resistance at 1.0623 and the subsequent retreat has retained our view that further consolidation would take place and weakness to 1.0511 support is likely, however, a firm break there is needed to add credence to this view, bring further fall to 1.0480-85 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0627) but break of 1.0450 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) is needed to signal the rise from 1.0340 has ended, bring further fall to 1.0420-25 first.

In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as 1.0550-55 should limit upside. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0567) would risk rebound to 1.0580 but only break of 1.0600-05 would signal the pullback from 1.0627 has ended bring retest of this level, then towards 1.0652-54 (50% projection of 1.0340-1.0623 measuring from 1.0511 and previous resistance).
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.