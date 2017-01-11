<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0528





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0555, Target: 1.0455, Stop: 1.0585



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite yesterday’s brief rise to 1.0627, lack of follow through buying on break of previous resistance at 1.0623 and the subsequent retreat has retained our view that further consolidation would take place and weakness to 1.0511 support is likely, however, a firm break there is needed to add credence to this view, bring further fall to 1.0480-85 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0627) but break of 1.0450 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) is needed to signal the rise from 1.0340 has ended, bring further fall to 1.0420-25 first.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as 1.0550-55 should limit upside. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0567) would risk rebound to 1.0580 but only break of 1.0600-05 would signal the pullback from 1.0627 has ended bring retest of this level, then towards 1.0652-54 (50% projection of 1.0340-1.0623 measuring from 1.0511 and previous resistance).