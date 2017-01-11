<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0508





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0555, Target: 1.0455, Stop: 1.0585



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite yesterday’s brief rise to 1.0627, lack of follow through buying on break of previous resistance at 1.0623 and the subsequent retreat has retained our view that further consolidation would take place and current breach of 1.0511 support suggests top has been formed at 1.0627, hence further fall to 1.0480-85 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0627) is underway but break of 1.0450 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) is needed to signal the rise from 1.0340 has ended, bring further decline to 1.0420-25 first.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0550) should limit upside. Above 1.0580 would defer but only break of 1.0600-05 would signal the pullback from 1.0627 has ended bring retest of this level, then towards 1.0654 (previous resistance).