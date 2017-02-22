ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Sell at 1.0555 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 22 17 13:18 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0509


Original strategy  :

Sell at 1.0555, Target: 1.0455, Stop: 1.0590

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0555, Target: 1.0455, Stop: 1.0590

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The single currency has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 1.0556 and broke below indicated support at 1.0521, adding credence to our bearish view that recent decline from 1.0829 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.0500 and later towards 1.0470-80 but reckon support at 1.0454 would hold on first testing due to oversold condition, bring rebound later.

In view of this, we are looking to sell euro again on recovery as said resistance at 1.0556 should limit upside, bring another decline. Above 1.0585-90 would defer and risk rebound to 1.0600-05 but only break of minor resistance at 1.0633 would abort and signal low is formed.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

