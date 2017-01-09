ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Sell at 1.0570 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 09 17 11:14 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0525


Original strategy  :

Sell at 1.0570, Target: 1.0470, Stop: 1.0605

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0570, Target: 1.0470, Stop: 1.0605

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the single currency rose briefly to 1.0623, lack of follow through buying on break of previous resistance at 1.0615 and the subsequent retreat suggest consolidation below this level would be seen with mild downside bias, break of the lower Kumo (now at 1.0507) would bring weakness to 1.0482 (previous support and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0623) but reckon 1.0445-50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would hold.

In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0570) should limit upside. Above 1.0600 would risk test of said resistance at 1.0623 but break there is needed to revive bullishness and extend the rise from 1.0340 low for retest of 1.0654 resistance first.
 

