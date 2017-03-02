<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0517





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0580, Target: 1.0480, Stop: 1.0615



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0570, Target: 1.0470, Stop: 1.0605



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although euro has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0572, reckon downside would be limited to previous support at 1.0493 and bring another bounce to said resistance but price should falter below 1.0590, bring another decline later, break of said support at 1.0493 would confirm early decline from 1.0829 has resumed for further selloff to 1.0470 and then towards previous support at 1.0454.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as 1.0572 should limit upside. Only break of resistance at 1.0631 would abort and signal temporary low has been formed instead, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0660-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0493) but price should falter below resistance at 1.0680.