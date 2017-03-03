ActionForex.com
Mar 03 11:32 GMT

Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Sell at 1.0570 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Mar 03 17 10:57 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0536


Original strategy  :

Sell at 1.0570, Target: 1.0470, Stop: 1.0605

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0570, Target: 1.0470, Stop: 1.0605

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency has recovered after holding above indicated support at 1.0493 (last week’s low), retaining our view that minor consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.0546 (minor resistance) is likely, however, resistance at 1.0572 should cap upside and bring another decline later, a break of said support at 1.0493 would confirm early decline from 1.0829 has resumed for further selloff to 1.0470 and then towards previous support at 1.0454.

In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as 1.0572 should limit upside. Only break of resistance at 1.0631 would abort and signal temporary low has been formed instead, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0660-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0493) but price should falter below resistance at 1.0680.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

