Mar 01 14:30 GMT

Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Sell at 1.0580 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Mar 01 17 13:17 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0533


Original strategy  :

Sell at 1.0580, Target: 1.0480, Stop: 1.0615

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0580, Target: 1.0480, Stop: 1.0615

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although bounced to 1.0630, the single currency has dropped sharply after faltering below resistance at 1.0631, suggesting top has been formed there and consolidation with downside bias is seen for weakness towards support at 1.0493, however, break there is needed to signal early decline from 1.0829 has resumed for further fall to 1.0470 and then towards previous support at 1.0454.

In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as 1.0590 should limit upside. Only break of resistance at 10631 would abort and signal temporary low has been formed instead, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0660-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0493) but price should falter below resistance at 1.0680.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

