Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0635, Target: 1.0535, Stop: 1.0670



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0590, Target: 1.0490, Stop: 1.0625



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has fallen again after brief recovery, adding credence to our view that recent decline is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.0525-30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0829), then towards 1.0500, however, loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 1.0470-75, risk from there has increased for a rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell euro on subsequent rebound as 1.0590-95 should limit upside. Only above said resistance at 1.0634 abort and signal low is formed instead, risk test of previous resistance at 1.0658 first