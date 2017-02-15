|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Action Forex
Feb 15 17 10:55 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0546
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.0635, Target: 1.0535, Stop: 1.0670
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.0590, Target: 1.0490, Stop: 1.0625
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As the single currency has fallen again after brief recovery, adding credence to our view that recent decline is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.0525-30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0829), then towards 1.0500, however, loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 1.0470-75, risk from there has increased for a rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell euro on subsequent rebound as 1.0590-95 should limit upside. Only above said resistance at 1.0634 abort and signal low is formed instead, risk test of previous resistance at 1.0658 first
