Feb 15 14:13 GMT

Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Sell at 1.0590 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 15 17 13:14 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0554


Original strategy  :

Sell at 1.0590, Target: 1.0490, Stop: 1.0625

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0590, Target: 1.0490, Stop: 1.0625

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency has fallen again after brief recovery, adding credence to our view that recent decline is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.0525-30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0829), then towards 1.0500, however, loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 1.0470-75, risk from there has increased for a rebound later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell euro on subsequent rebound as 1.0590-95 should limit upside. Only above said resistance at 1.0634 abort and signal low is formed instead, risk test of previous resistance at 1.0658 first
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

