|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 23 17 13:17 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0570
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.0585, Target: 1.0485, Stop: 1.0620
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.0605, Target: 1.0505, Stop: 1.0640
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the single currency rebounded after falling to 1.0493 yesterday and suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0587-89 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0680-1.0493 and previous resistance) and 1.0603-09 (previous support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement) should hold, bring another decline later, below said support at 1.0493 would extend recent decline from 1.0829 top to 1.0470-80 but still reckon support at 1.0454 would remain intact.
In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on further subsequent recovery as 1.0603-09 (previous support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0680-1.0493) should cap upside, bring another decline. Above indicated resistance at 1.0633 would abort and signal low has been formed, risk a stronger rebound to 1.0660.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT