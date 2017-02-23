<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0570





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0585, Target: 1.0485, Stop: 1.0620



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0605, Target: 1.0505, Stop: 1.0640



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency rebounded after falling to 1.0493 yesterday and suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0587-89 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0680-1.0493 and previous resistance) and 1.0603-09 (previous support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement) should hold, bring another decline later, below said support at 1.0493 would extend recent decline from 1.0829 top to 1.0470-80 but still reckon support at 1.0454 would remain intact.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on further subsequent recovery as 1.0603-09 (previous support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0680-1.0493) should cap upside, bring another decline. Above indicated resistance at 1.0633 would abort and signal low has been formed, risk a stronger rebound to 1.0660.