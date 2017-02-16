ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Sell at 1.0655 or buy at 1.0550 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 16 17 10:01 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0639


Original strategy  :

Sell at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0690

O.C.O.

Buy at 1.0550, Target: 1.0650, Stop: 1.0515

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0690

O.C.O.

Buy at 1.0550, Target: 1.0650, Stop: 1.0515

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency found good support at 1.0521 yesterday and has staged a strong rebound, suggesting low is formed there and consolidation above this level would be seen with upside bias for retracement of recent decline, hence gain to 1.0634-39 (previous resistance and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521) is likely, however, reckon previous resistance at 1.0658 would limit upside and bring retreat later, below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0573) would bring weakness too 1.0540-50 but price should stay above said support at 1.0521, then euro may staged another rebound later. 

In view of this, whilst we are looking to sell euro on further subsequent rebound as 1.0658 resistance should limit upside, we would also buy on pullback as 1.0540-50 should limit downside. Above 1.0675 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521) would signal recent decline has ended and risk a stronger rebound to 1.0710-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).

 
 

