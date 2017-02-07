ActionForex.com
Feb 07 11:04 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Sell at 1.0700 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 07 17 10:23 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0666


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0700, Target: 1.0600, Stop: 1.0735

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency has fallen again after brief bounce to 1.0755, suggesting the decline from 1.0829 top (last week’s high) is still in progress and downside bias remains for this fall to extend further weakness to 1.0620 support, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and bring further subsequent decline to 1.0590-00 but oversold condition should limit downside to 1.0550-60, bring rebound later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell euro on recovery as previous support at 1.0706 should turn into resistance and limit upside. Above 1.0735-40 would abort and suggest an intra-day low is formed, risk test of said resistance at 1.0755 first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.