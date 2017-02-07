<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0666





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0700, Target: 1.0600, Stop: 1.0735



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has fallen again after brief bounce to 1.0755, suggesting the decline from 1.0829 top (last week’s high) is still in progress and downside bias remains for this fall to extend further weakness to 1.0620 support, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and bring further subsequent decline to 1.0590-00 but oversold condition should limit downside to 1.0550-60, bring rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell euro on recovery as previous support at 1.0706 should turn into resistance and limit upside. Above 1.0735-40 would abort and suggest an intra-day low is formed, risk test of said resistance at 1.0755 first.