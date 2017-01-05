<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0493





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency extended the rebound from 1.0340 to as high as 1.0575, current retreat suggests an intra-day top has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for weakness to 1.0450-55, however, break of previous resistance at 1.0434 (now support) is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0340 has ended at 1.0575, bring further fall towards support at 1.0390 which is likely to hold from here.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0533) and said resistance at 1.0575 should remain intact, bring another retreat later. Only break of 1.0575 would extend the rebound from 1.0340 to previous resistance at 1.0592 but price should falter well below last week's high at 1.0654, bring retreat later. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.