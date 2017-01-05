ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 05 17 13:33 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0527


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the single currency extended the rebound from 1.0340 to as high as 1.0575, current retreat suggests an intra-day top has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for weakness to 1.0450-55, however, break of previous resistance at 1.0434 (now support) is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0340 has ended at 1.0575, bring further fall towards support at 1.0390 which is likely to hold from here.

On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0533) and said resistance at 1.0575 should remain intact, bring another retreat later. Only break of 1.0575 would extend the rebound from 1.0340 to previous resistance at 1.0592 but price should falter well below last week's high at 1.0654, bring retreat later. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
