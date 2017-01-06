<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0550





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0525, Target: 1.0625, Stop: 1.0490



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite intra-day brief rise to 1.0623, lack of follow through buying on break of yesterday's high at 1.0615 and current retreat in NY morning suggest consolidation below this level would be seen and test of the upper Kumo (now at 1.0514) cannot be ruled out, however, break of support at 1.0482 is needed to signal an intra-day top is formed, bring further fall to the lower Kumo (now at 1.0458).



On the upside, above the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0580) would bring recovery to 1.0600 but break of said resistance at 1.0623 is needed to signal the rise from 1.0340 has resumed for further subsequent gain to last week's high at 1.0654, break there would confirm recent selloff has ended at 1.0340, bring headway towards 1.0690-00. As near term outlook has turned mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.