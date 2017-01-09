<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0540 Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0570, Target: 1.0470, Stop: 1.0605



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : - New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has rebounded after marginal fall to 1.0511, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to 1.0570-75 cannot be ruled out, however, still reckon upside would be limited to 1.0600 and price should falter below Friday's high at 1.0623, bring another retreat later.



On the downside, below said support at 1.0511 would revive bearishness and extend weakness to 1.0482 (previous support and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0623) but reckon 1.0445-50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would hold from here. As near term outlook has turned mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.