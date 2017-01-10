ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Stand aside
Jan 10 17 13:23 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0568


New strategy:

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency found renewed buying interest at 1.0511 yesterday and has risen again, suggesting the rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.0630, then 1.0652-54 (50% projection of 1.0340-1.0623 measuring from 1.0511 and previous resistance), however, loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0685-90 (61.8% projection), risk from there is seen for a retreat later.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the lower Kumo (now at 1.0550) would defer and risk weakness to 1.0530 but said yesterday's low at 1.0511 should remain intact, bring another rebound.
 

