Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0635



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0664



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0688



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0649





Original strategy :



Exit long entered at 1.0640



Position : - Long at 1.0640



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency has recovered after falling to 1.0622 and marginal gain from here cannot be ruled out, break of the upper Kumo (now at 1.0689) is needed to revive bullishness and signal the pullback from 1.0719 has ended, bring further gain to 1.0700-05, then retest of 1.0719, once this level is penetrated, this would confirm the rise from 1.0340 low has resumed for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) and then towards 1.0770 but price should falter below 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579).



In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below 1.0618-22 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0454-1.0719 and said support) would bring correction of recent rise to 1.0585-90 (50% Fibonacci retracement) and possibly test of 1.0579 support.