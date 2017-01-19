ActionForex.com
Jan 19 12:36 GMT

Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 19 17 12:19 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0663

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0635

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0664

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0688

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0649


Original strategy  :

Exit long entered at 1.0640

Position : - Long at 1.0640

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the single currency has recovered after falling to 1.0622 and marginal gain from here cannot be ruled out, break of the upper Kumo (now at 1.0689) is needed to revive bullishness and signal the pullback from 1.0719 has ended, bring further gain to 1.0700-05, then retest of 1.0719, once this level is penetrated, this would confirm the rise from 1.0340 low has resumed for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) and then towards 1.0770 but price should falter below 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579).

In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below 1.0618-22 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0454-1.0719 and said support) would bring correction of recent rise to 1.0585-90 (50% Fibonacci retracement) and possibly test of 1.0579 support.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

