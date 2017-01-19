<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0630





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The single currency slipped again in NY morning after meeting resistance at 1.0677, suggesting near term downside risk remains for the retreat from 1.0719 to bring retracement of recent rise and weakness to 1.0600 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon downside would be limited to 1.0585-87 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0454-1.0719) and previous support at 1.0579 should hold on first testing.



On the upside, above said resistance at 1.0677 would revive bullishness and suggest the pullback from 1.0719 has possibly ended, bring rebound to 1.0700-05, then retest of 1.0719, once this level is penetrated, this would confirm the rise from 1.0340 low has resumed for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) and then towards 1.0770 but price should falter below 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579). As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.