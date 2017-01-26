<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0705



Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0740, stopped at 1.0710



Position : - Long at 1.0740



Target : -



Stop : - 1.0710





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Failure to extend early rebound and current retreat dampened our bullishness and suggesting top has possibly been formed at 1.0775 and downside risk is seen for retracement of recent rise to 1.0680-85 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0589-1.0775) and later towards 1.0660 but price should stay well above support at 1.0625.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0731)and 1.0750 should hold, bring another decline. Only break of 1.0775 resistance would revive bullishness and extend recent rise from 1.0340 low to 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579) and later towards 1.0825-30 but price should falter below 1.0850-55 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0719 measuring from 1.0589). As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.