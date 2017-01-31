ActionForex.com
Jan 31 12:23 GMT

Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 31 17 10:48 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0704

New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the single currency dropped quite sharply to 1.0620, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 1.0625 and the subsequent rebound suggest low has possibly been formed there yesterday, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain towards resistance at 1.0740, however, a sustained breach above there is needed to signal the erratic fall from last week's high of 1.0775 has ended, bring another rise towards this level later.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0671) would risk weakness to 1.0640 but only break of said yesterday's low at 1.0620 would revive bearishness and extend decline towards 1.0589 later.

 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

