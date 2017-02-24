<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0592





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has edged higher again today, suggesting near term upside risk remains for the rebound from 1.0493 to extend gain to 1.0603-09 (previous support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0680-1.0493), however, only break of resistance at 1.0633 would confirm low has been formed, bring further rise to 1.0650-60 but price should falter below resistance at 1.0680.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below 1.0560 would suggest top is possibly formed, bring test of 1.0535-40 but break there is needed to add credence to this view, then fall to 1.0520 would follow but break of said support at 1.0493 is needed to revive bearishness and extend recent decline from 1.0829 top to 1.0470-80, however, still reckon support at 1.0454 would remain intact.



