Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Stand aside
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 28 17 10:34 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0599


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the single currency rose again yesterday, lack of follow through buying and the subsequent retreat suggest consolidation below this level would be seen and test of support at 1.0551 cannot be ruled out, however, a break below there is needed to signal top is formed, bring further fall to 1.0537, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the rebound from 1.0493 has ended, then retest of this level would follow.

In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above 1.0610 would bring another test of 1.0631-33 resistance, break there would extend the erratic rise from 1.0493 (last week’s low) to 1.0660-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0493) but price should falter below resistance at 1.0680.

 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

